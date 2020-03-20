31 minutes ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the leadership of the Muslim community to use more innovative way to deliver sermons to their congregants in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This, he said can be done by using social media such Facebook among others.

He noted that although prayer is key in the Islamic religion, it must be done in a manner that will prevent the spread of the disease.

Dr Bawumia made the call when he met the national leadership of the Muslim community at the flagstaff house in Accra on Friday.

The leaders are praying for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic that is threatening to bring the country to a standstill.

The Vice President said the government has taken swift measures including the suspension of religious gathering in order to preserve the lives of the citizens.

He therefore encouraged all and sundry to follow the directives of the President.

More to follow: