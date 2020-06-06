2 hours ago

The tight security apparatus that President Akufo-Addo has set up at the country’s ports continue to prove very robust, as the hawkish eyes of the Tema Port security nip a vessel carrying people infected with coronavirus before it would dock.

The Formula 1 vessel was intercepted after intelligence confirmed that it had sick people on board.

The vessel was bayed and after tests were conducted, four people were confirmed to be carrying the coronavirus.

Crew and passengers have since been quarantined.

Mr Daniel Kwame Annang, a businessman, who witnessed the operation by the Tema Port Security told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the COVID-19 team has since been praising the sense of duty on display.

“President Akufo-Addo’s security set up at the Tema Port here is indeed robust. When you have the Anti-COVID-19 committee work so swiftly, you cannot help but to feel proud and safe as a Ghanaian,” he said.

The Tema Port COVID-19 team comprises of personnel from the Navy, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, especially Port Health and other agencies.

According to Mr Annang, the operation to stop the Formula 1 was led by the Head of the Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Sam Walker, the port security manager, Col. William Kwabiah as well as the head of port health.

“They and their men acted on intelligence that the vessel was approaching and may not have had any proper health vetting for its crew and other people on board. They intercepted the vessel and allowed the Covid-19 team to perform the necessary tests. Lo and behold, four people tested positive for coronavirus,” Mr Annang narrated.

He praised the proactive style of the security team, which had ruthlessly stopped many people trying to stow into the country even before President Akufo-Addo would direct for the country’s borders to be opened up.

Last month, the same hawkish security personnel at the Tema Port arrested a group of Ghanaians who had stolen into the country after sojourning in Nigeria for months.

Before that, a group of Sierra Leoneans who also attempted to sneak into the country through the Tema Port were also arrested, processed and repatriated.

“I think that kudos is in order for Mr Michael Luguje, the Director-General of GPHA and Mrs Sandra Opoku, the Director of Tema Port, for their unique fighting spirit against coronavirus in the port, I would also want to commend them for being strict, putting the Port of Tema on such high alert, which shows that they are beginning to behave like hawks,” Mr Annang said.

