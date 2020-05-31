5 hours ago

COVID-19 positive case count in the Volta Region has

reached 75, checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has revealed.

The Region also has a total of 32 recoveries, two deaths and 41 active

cases.

Ketu South Municipality leads the chart with 26 number of cases followed by

Ho, the regional capital, 22 and Hohoe, 11 cases.

Central Tongu has seven cases, South Tongu, three cases, Kpando, two cases,

Anloga, two cases with Akatsi South and Agotime-Ziope recording a case each.

Following the recording of new cases in Central Tongu, the Assembly has

closed the Adidome, Mafi Kumasi and Mafi Avedo markets temporarily.

The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in a press release on May 27, 2020,

lamented the increase in the communal spread of the virus and directed all

Assemblies to strictly ensure that all markets and public places had the

"No mask, no entry" sign and enforced.

The release, signed by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister,

also charged the Assemblies to intensify public education and ensure that

commercial drivers and motorcycle operators observed all the protocols,

especially wearing of nose masks.

Some people the GNA spoke to, said they were not surprised by the increase

in communal spread of the virus because people were not wearing nose masks.

They, therefore, appealed to the police to enforce the wearing of nose masks

in the streets and public places.

Meanwhile, a section of the public has cautioned against the 'stampeding'

of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift restrictions meant to

contain the pandemic.

Mr Christopher Kudzo Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area in the

Adaklu District said there was no need to rush in lifting the restrictions

when positive cases were on the increase.