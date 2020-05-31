COVID-19 positive case count in the Volta Region has
reached 75, checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has revealed.
The Region also has a total of 32 recoveries, two deaths and 41 active
cases.
Ketu South Municipality leads the chart with 26 number of cases followed by
Ho, the regional capital, 22 and Hohoe, 11 cases.
Central Tongu has seven cases, South Tongu, three cases, Kpando, two cases,
Anloga, two cases with Akatsi South and Agotime-Ziope recording a case each.
Following the recording of new cases in Central Tongu, the Assembly has
closed the Adidome, Mafi Kumasi and Mafi Avedo markets temporarily.
The Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in a press release on May 27, 2020,
lamented the increase in the communal spread of the virus and directed all
Assemblies to strictly ensure that all markets and public places had the
"No mask, no entry" sign and enforced.
The release, signed by Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister,
also charged the Assemblies to intensify public education and ensure that
commercial drivers and motorcycle operators observed all the protocols,
especially wearing of nose masks.
Some people the GNA spoke to, said they were not surprised by the increase
in communal spread of the virus because people were not wearing nose masks.
They, therefore, appealed to the police to enforce the wearing of nose masks
in the streets and public places.
Meanwhile, a section of the public has cautioned against the 'stampeding'
of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lift restrictions meant to
contain the pandemic.
Mr Christopher Kudzo Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area in the
Adaklu District said there was no need to rush in lifting the restrictions
when positive cases were on the increase.
