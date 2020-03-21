1 hour ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has suspended the 2020 WASSCE until further notice.

WAEC in a memorandum dated (Thursday, 19, 2020) said the suspension is in compliance with the negative impact of the novel and deadly COVID-19 pandemic and protocols put in place by government to prevent its spread.

WAEC had registered 357,737 candidates to write the WASSCE next month April.

According to WAEC, the negative impact of the novel and deadly COVID-l9 pandemic and the subsequent protocols put in place by governments of member countries to prevent the spread of the disease have serious implications for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 as agreed by the National Offices.

An inter-office memo directing the suspension signed by E.K. Myers, Ag. Head of IED said the proposal from the Secretariat on the need to reschedule WASSCE (SC) 2020 was approved by the Chairman of Council.