5 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Frimpong-Manso, says the Church could have still managed if it was asked to worship for 30 minutes.

Effective Friday, June 5, the process of easing restrictions will start with church and mosque activities, the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo said.

The President while delivering the 10th COVID-19 update address said regulatory agencies will undertake random checks to ensure full compliance of this directive.

He said churches can hold one hour for each service with not more than 100 participants at a time.

“As I stated in my May Day address, I’m now in a position to outline the roadmap for easing safely the restrictions. Ours is going to be a fazed approach involving a selective list of public gatherings based on the risk profile, socio-economic effect and most importantly, our capacity to enforce, respond and prevent a flare-up in cases. With effect from Friday, 5th June, we will begin stage one of the process of easing restrictions”.

“An abridged format for religious services can commence. Twenty-five percent attendance with a maximum number of congregants can worship at a time in church or mosque with the mandatory one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants,” the President said.

Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Frimpong Manso called on the churches to use the one hour to seek the face of God and desist from unnecessary noise.

According to him, the one hour can be more than enough should the Church plan the service and allocate time for worship, offertory among others

“We are not in normal times and so a lot of things would have to be done away with. Already, some churches have more than 3 services and so this would not be new. If it means we should have 10 services then that should be it, its for our own safety. This is the time to go and meditate and seek the face of God”, he said.

Asked the fate of Sunday school kids, Rev Frimpong Manso asked parents who do not have guardians for their kids to stay at home and take care of their kids or leave them in good hands before going to Church.