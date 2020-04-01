1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region says the Nana-Addo led NPP government has failed in its effort at mobilising the necessary logistics, resources and personnel in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

In a statement,its Communication Director, Mr.Malik Basintale, describe as reckless attempts by the NPP in the region to equalize this failure with unguided attacks on the person of former president Mahama.

He said they would resist such attacks with combined energy and synergy.

Whilst distancing themselves from partisan politics with regards to the fight against Coronavirus,he said the donation by Ex-president Mahama to the Ridge hospital was timely and commendable.

In his view,the gesture to the hospital was simply patriotic.

"That was a patriotic donation to Ghana and shall remain a patriotic donation for and on behalf of the Savannah Region.We are happy that a son of the soil is making waves not only in his home Region but touching humanity everywhere in the Country without due regard to where one comes from," he said.

He therefore wondered why the NPP would think that the donation should have been made to the many hospitals in the Savannah Region,where the former president hails from.

"We thank them for exposing the total failure of Akufo-Addo's Government in the fight against this deadly Virus and feel sad for most especially the front line Health Staff who have been directed by Nana Addo to undertake such suicide missions of having to combat this deadly pandemic without the neccessary PPEs.

We are saddened that the arm chair executives of the NPP will allow thoughts of petty politics, shameful and unethical propaganda and gross irresponsibility supercede the very patriotic attitude we have been wanting to share with them at least in fighting this deadly pandemic,"excerpts of the statement read.

The NDC he noted,was contributing its quota in the fight against Coronavirus in the Savannah Region with the donation of Veronica buckets,money, secondary logistics among other Personal Protection Equipment.

According to him,they have made several calls to President Akufo-Addo to equip hospitals and health facilities in the region with Personal Protection Equipment and logistics to no avail.

He admonished the NPP to desist from politicising issues with regards the Coronavirus and join hands with well meaning citizens and stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

The spokesman for the umbrella family called on president Akuffo-Addo and his team that toured Europe,including the Deputy Chief of staff,Lawyer Abu Jinapor and the NPP Savannah Regional Chairman,Prof. (Kalimonia) to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.