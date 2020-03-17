2 hours ago

The Ghana Union of Ghana Students in Italy has written to President Akufo-Addo asking him to come to their rescue as some of them are stranded in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The union in its letter is asking that the president either brings them home or support them with the needed logistics to help protect them against the deadly virus in Italy.

They want this to be done before things get out of hand.

Read the full letter below

Tuesday, 17th March 2020

The President, Ghana

H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo

Flagstaff House, Accra.

We bring you greetings in the name of the Almighty God and as well as all Ghanaian students in Italy.

On behalf of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)-Italy, we write to make it known to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, to come to the aid of the numerous stranded Ghanaian Students in Italy.

Since the outbreak (Coronavirus), Ghanaian students here in Italy haven’t heard anything and or measures designed to help students from the Embassy of Ghana in Italy.

Looking at the increasing rate of deaths and the spread of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus, we are appealing to H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to come to our aid in terms of taking us (Students) home (Ghana) or making provision of basic necessities since all companies where most students work part-time have been shut down and about 90% of Ghanaian students are not on scholarship so it has made it difficult living with the outbreak.

The lockdown has also restricted our movement to and fro all other economic activities that support students to make ends meet.

In view of this, we have become financially handicapped to support ourselves even money for logistics to help prevent ourselves from the coronavirus have become difficult to buy.

With all protocols observed we seriously need the president to come to our aid either to bring us home or supporting us with the needed logistics to help protect ourselves against the outbreak in Italy before things get out of hand.

We humbly plead on our able President to come to our intervention.

Thank you.

God bless the President of Ghana

God bless National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)-Italy

God bless our motherland Ghana.

Signed:

Interim Secretary,

NUGS-Italy.