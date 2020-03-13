51 minutes ago

The principal testing institution for the novel coronavirus in the country Noguchi Memorial Institute says it is under pressure as Ghana confirms cases of the virus.

According to the head of the Institute, Prof. Kwabena Annang, Ghana will not be able to do rapid tests if numbers of the coronavirus increase in the country.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Friday, Prof. Kwabena Annang said “we are really under immense pressure and as it is going to multiply; because with COVID 19, there are two options only for every country. You must be able to test and do the test rapidly and intelligently to be able to contain to isolate people who are infected. If we are not able to do that then we have to throw our hands in the air and leave the thing to spread”.

He added: “Right now our capacity to test is not big but I wouldn’t like to call numbers but our capacity test is not big so we really need to get more material, swipes and things like that”.

Prof. Annang also added that the institute needs to embark on maintenance of equipment used to carry out the test which cost millions of dollars.

“We are using equipment which are very high earned and we need to do some maintenance to be able to run more test of the COVID 19,” he said.

The call for upscale in testing capacity comes after the country confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus. Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu announced last night that the two cases involved a top Norwegian diplomat and a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey. The individuals have both been quarantined.

Source: starrfmonline