Coronavirus: WHO gives Ambulance Service GH¢72k for fuel

By Prince Antwi January 23, 2021

Thanks to the WHO, the Ghana National Ambulance Service, NAS, has received GH¢72,300 to buy fuel to support its activities in relation to coronavirus.

The amount is part of a World Health Organization, WHO, support to Ghana’s coronavirus fight. The WHO Ghana office disclosed that the source of funding was from the World Bank / Pandemic Emergency Fund.

“In addition to the items, the National Ambulance Service has also received some funding support of GH¢72,300 to procure fuel to transport COVID-19 cases to designated facilities in the regions,” the office wrote in a social media post.

The items in question as stated above are USD360,000 worth of equipment and supplies presented to the Ministry of Health to support the coronavirus fight.

As part of the consignment, the UN office in Accra reported donating 100 oxygen cylinders to the Ghana Infectious Diseases Center, GIDC, to be distributed across the country.

 


Source: Ghanaweb

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