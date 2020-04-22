12 minutes ago

On loan Besiktas player Kevin Prince Boateng says that the astronomical transfer fees world over will drop significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the finances of major clubs in Europe.

The coronavirus disease has caused a major financial hit on all sectors of the world economy with football no exception.

Major clubs have been forced to lay off workers or slash the pay of their players in order to stay afloat.

Several other vulnerable clubs are seeking stimulus packages from their governing bodies to help mitigate against the crunch.