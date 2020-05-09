1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Communications Officer, Kweku Boahen, has stressed that a survey he has firmly conducted shows that COVID-19 which the country is strongly battling within every angle of its economy will have been with us today had President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not traveled to Norway during the early days of it's spread.

"Ghana will not have had any case of COVID-19 had President Akufo-Addo not traveled to Norway" he categorically stated.

According to him, sometimes as the largest opposition party in the country, they need to be listened to since they also conduct important investigations for the growth of the country.

"We warned citizens against foreign travels during the early days of COVID-19 in some foreign countries but the president neglected us and went to Norway, therefore the hardship we find surrounding us today" he added.

However, in a detailed pronouncement on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political discussion programme, the NDC guru pointed out that President Akufo-Addo on his monetary laid out policies in fighting COVID-19 are ways of misusing state funds, to fill his family financial account.

"All the President is interested in is positioning members of his family to be in charge of state funds to help build up their family account, especially the Finance Minister and the Chief Justice (RTD) Sophia Akufo who after pension has been elected back into government to be in charge of the COVID-19 funds. Can't the President get any other trusted active person to be in charge of this fund?" he asked.