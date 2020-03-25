1 hour ago

Ghana will never be the same again after the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM & TV, Mr. Samuel Attah-Mensah, popularly known as Sammens, has stated.

According to him, the outbreak of the deadly disease has exposed the country's weaker systems and that he believes is a wakeup call for the authorities to change the status quo.

Speaking on Citi TV’s coverage of Ghana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Sammens said he was optimistic the country would be opened to a new level of reality in the coming years.

"...This will open us to a new level of reality. See how Ghanaians are unable to rest as a result of this outbreak. The president cannot sleep. Everyone is restless", said Sammens.

He said he will be utterly surprised if the state of affairs in Ghana remains the same after the coronavirus brouhaha.

"...I'll be surprised if things are not changed after this pandemic", he told host, Vivian Kai Lokko as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

Sammens also charged the leadership of the country to intensify the ongoing education as according to him, "viruses don't die, they're not living organisms that you can kill. All you can do is to disintegrate them from operating".

As directed by President Akufo-Addo on March 21, 2020, Ghanaians observed national day of fasting and prayer today to seek God's face to end the spread of the dreadful disease.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has confirmed that the death toll in the COVID-19 outbreak has risen to 3.