The Tema General Hospital has today received a donation of 520 PPEs from Standard Chartered Bank to support frontline staff at the hospital as efforts to treat new cases of COVID-19 in Ghana step up.

The PPEs which included N95 masks and surgical gloves come on the backdrop of increased cases of COVID-19 in the Tema Municipality and will be key as the hospital continues playing an integral role as an isolation and treatment center.

Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana Limited, while presenting the items said, “Following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ghana, it is now more than ever important to ensure that all hospital staff are adequately resourced through the provision of PPEs. We are fully behind our health workers as they fight this pandemic from the frontline”.

Tema General is the fourth hospital to receive PPEs donation from Standard Chartered as part of the GHS 1 million committed by the Bank to support emergency relief and aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“At Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, we live up to our brand promise ‘Here for Good,’ particularly in these times of adversity and hope the PPE’s will continue keeping you safe as you fight against COVID-19”, she added. Receiving the PPEs, Dr. Richard Anthony, Medical Director of Tema General Hospital thanked Standard Chartered Bank’s CEO and her team for the generous donation and for its commitment to supporting frontline health workers during this time.

“This donation has come at the opportune time for the hospital because as we continue receiving new COVID-19 cases, PPEs at our disposal are utilized much faster and as such, the hospital requires constant replenishing”, he added. To date, Standard Chartered Bank has donated over 3000 PPEs to four (4) hospitals. In previous weeks, the Bank presented Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Ga East Hospital and LEKMA Hospital with their donations of PPEs.

The Bank also donated a portable Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to the Nogouchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to assist in conducting widespread testing and detection of COVID-19 in Ghana.

