3 hours ago

Stakeholders in the tech industry are urging corporate bodies in the country to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their competitiveness in the globalized marketplace. The call comes on the back of the rapidly evolving landscape where AI technologies have proven to be instrumental in transforming businesses worldwide.

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of Web and Software Philip Gamey, highlighted the importance of adopting AI for corporate bodies. Gamey emphasized that AI offers immense potential for businesses to compete effectively in the global market.

“We recently saw Elon Musk advocate for halting AI innovation. I felt that was very disingenuous because a man is smart while people stop. You would have his R&D, you know, forging ahead and building AI. Nobody should relax and Ghana should not be caught up in this noise and barrage, they are just creating it to channel the discussions in a separate direction.

“Ghanaian corporate Ghana must begin to think about ways to adopt this to improve productivity levels. To a great extent, it has the ability to exponentially increase the productivity of everyone. We say it evens the intelligence curve. So we are inviting all companies to start the conversations to make the most of AI”.

The global marketplace is becoming increasingly interconnected, with companies from different countries vying for market share. In such a dynamic environment, businesses need to leverage technology to gain a competitive edge. AI, with its ability to automate tasks, process vast amounts of data, and deliver actionable insights, presents a significant opportunity for companies to stay ahead of the curve.

In view of this, Philip Gamey has urged corporate bodies to invest 30% of their resources in AI technologies. He posits that the move can lead to incremental development in their businesses. “Invest 30% in AI. 10% should go into algorithms and 20% in technology. But 70% should go into people and processes. So the good news for Ghana is that the earlier we do this, the more we are able to carry along with our people thus making one’s business successful”.

