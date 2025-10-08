3 hours ago

Former Auditor-General and member of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has voiced frustration over the slow pace of prosecutions involving former public officials accused of corruption.

In an interview on The KSM Show on YouTube, aired Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Domelevo expressed deep concern that, nine months into President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, not a single former government official had been prosecuted, despite extensive investigations conducted by the ORAL task force.

“I am not satisfied at all. This is because I can’t see the tunnel, let alone talk about the light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, the prayer of the culprits and their lawyers is that there should be a change in government, and then the new one will enter a nolle prosequi, and our money is gone,” he said.

Domelevo also criticised the current pace of legal action being taken by the Attorney-General.

“The procedure that the current Attorney-General is using is going to be very difficult. Nine months is not a small amount of time. Before we know it, we will have finished the term of President Mahama. So, I think we have to change the speed at which we are moving.”

The ORAL team, launched in December 2024 by President Mahama and led by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was created as a citizen-driven initiative to recover stolen public funds. Its mandate includes gathering public complaints, investigating credible allegations, and submitting cases to law enforcement at no cost to the state.

By June 2025, the Attorney-General’s office had reportedly compiled 33 corruption-related dockets involving former appointees, based on findings from ORAL.

Despite these developments, Domelevo’s remarks reflect growing public concern about the lack of visible progress and tangible outcomes in the fight against corruption.