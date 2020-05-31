2 hours ago

Former Ghana International Tony Yeboah has disclosed what forced his hand into the sale of Yegoala FC.

The former Ghana striker who has a chain of businesses including hotels and other companies tried to enter into the murky waters of football ownership but it did'nt take long before he got frustrated and sold off the club.

Yegoala FC which was founded by Tony Yeboah climbed through the various divisions into the first division but the former Leeds United striker says corrupt referees who were cheating his side forced him to quit.

The 53 year old later sold the now defunct team to publisher and member of parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, Ashanti Region, Hon. Joseph Quarm.

Yeboah accused referees of vowing to punish him since he will not pay bribes to them and they succeeded hence his decision to leave football.

"I wanted to give back to society after my career," he told GTV Sports Plus in an interview.

"So I founded Yegola FC but poor officiating caused me to sell the club."

The former Ghana striker retired from football in 2002 after a historic career where he broke a lot of records and stereotypes in post nazi Germany as the first black man to play for FC Saarbrücken and captain Eintratch Frankfurt.

He also played for English side Leeds United, Hamburger SV among others.

The prolific marksman scored more than 200 goals in his career as a footballer.