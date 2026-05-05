Cost of currency issuance by BoG drops sharply in 2025 financial year

By Prince Antwi May 5, 2026

The cost of issuing currency by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) declined significantly in 2025, falling from over GH¢1 billion in 2024 to GH¢471 million, according to the central bank’s latest financial statements.

The 2025 Financials showed that expenses for printing notes and minting coins dropped from GH¢986 million in 2024 to GH¢277 million in 2025, marking a substantial reduction in production costs.

However, not all cost components recorded declines. Agency fees rose to GH¢10.6 million during the period under review, while other currency-related expenses increased sharply from GH¢14.6 million in 2024 to GH¢183 million in 2025.

Similarly, expenditure on the importation of foreign currency saw a marginal increase, rising from GH¢14.4 million in 2024 to GH¢16.5 million in 2025.

Despite the fall in issuance costs, the total currency in circulation recorded a modest increase, rising from GH¢71.6 billion in 2024 to GH¢83.8 billion in 2025.

The Bank of Ghana explained that currency in circulation refers to the total value of banknotes and coins held by the public and financial institutions at face value.

It further noted that its liability for issued currency represents the net obligation after deducting notes and coins held within the central bank, as outlined in its 2025 financial report.

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Prince Antwi
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