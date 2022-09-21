2 hours ago

Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS) wants the government to immediately scrap the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The Council contends that the examination body has outlived its usefulness and has failed to contribute positively toward educational development in Ghana.

This demand follows recent findings by WAEC in the ongoing West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The report by WAEC cited and slurred the private schools for disregarding the rules and regulations regarding the exams.

Speaking to, the National Executive Director for GNACOPS, Enoch Kwesi Gyetuah, said WAEC has failed in the organisation of examinations and must be collapsed.

“We are calling for the total scrapping of the council based on the fact that they have shown gross incompetence in terms of the delivery of their mandate.”

“WAEC should have been able to adopt technological structures to eradicate most of these rampant issues that they have been complaining about all the time,” Mr. Gyetuah said.

He also pushed back against the suggestion that malpractice was rampant in private schools.

“Private school owners and their teachers that are linked to these exam centres are not allowed to be part of the team that will monitor the exams,” Mr. Gyetuah said.

