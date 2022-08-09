1 hour ago

Calls for the resignation of Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, intensified after she was cited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for corruption-related offences.

An anti-corruption crusader, Vitus Azeem, for example, said Mrs. Asoma-Hinneh should not be in office.

“This Council of State member should have resigned by now. If the leadership, the President and his executive are determined to fight corruption, that should be the case,” Mr. Azeem said to Citi News.

He also wants the President to conduct deeper investigations into the matter to prove his commitment to fighting corruption.

Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh, who owns Labianca Company and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has been accused of allegedly using her position to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

These led to a reduction in her company’s tax liabilities.

The Special Prosecutor has since recovered GHS 1 million from Labianca.

Mr. Azeem, however, was not optimistic that this case would amount to much.

“The Special Prosecutor, like the former one, is probably struggling to do his best, but I am not sure if he will be given the necessary cooperation and the necessary support,” Mr. Azeem.

Also speaking to Citi News on the matter, Frank Asare, the whistleblower who petitioned the Special Prosecutor, leading to the investigation, said Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh should as a matter of urgency be relieved of her position.

He stressed that the Council of State deserved members with better morals.

“I hold the view that people who are members of the Council of State have high moral turpitude, and they should at all cost do things will rather help the nation grow,” Mr. Asare said.

Source: citifmonline