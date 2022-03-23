40 minutes ago

Members of the Council of State say they will cut their monthly allowances by 20% till the end of the year in identifying with Ghanaians amid the country’s economic challenges.

Speaking at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the Council, Nana Otuo Serebour II, said, “We have decided to reduce our monthly allowances by 20% to the end of this year. This move is our way of contributing our widow’s to efforts towards economic recovery.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent Russia-Ukraine war has created challenges to many economies.

The prices of fuel products have recently shot up across the world.

In Ghana, the fuel price hikes have led to a corresponding increase in the prices of general goods and services, sparking serious inflation concerns.

Government has said it will announce some measures this week to revive the economy.

Source: citifmonline