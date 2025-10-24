59 minutes ago

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has issued a firm warning ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it clear that players who previously declined invitations to represent Ghana will not be considered for selection.

Speaking to 3Sports following the Black Stars’ qualification, Okraku emphasized that discipline, loyalty, and national pride will be the non-negotiable pillars of squad selection.

“Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us,” he said.

“I want players who display high levels of dedication, passion, and respect for Ghana.”

Dual National Debate Reignited

Reports have surfaced of renewed interest from foreign-born players such as Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu, but Okraku insists that the Black Stars jersey is reserved for those who’ve consistently shown pride and loyalty.

“If we have approached you before and you turned us down… count yourself out. It’s not going to happen.”

Ghana’s World Cup Journey

Ghana sealed their fifth World Cup appearance with a 1–0 win over Comoros in Accra. Before that feat, the Black Stars have had a patchy journey at the Mundial in their most recent two editions in the Qatar 2022 and Brazil 2014 editions where they exited the competition in the group phase, compared to their first two participations in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 where they finished in the Round of 16 and Quarterfinal stages respectively.

The group-stage draw for the upcoming 2026 edition will be held on December 5, as the four-time African champions prepare to compete in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Okraku’s stance signals a clear cultural reset, reinforcing the idea that wearing the Ghana jersey is a privilege earned through respect and commitment, not convenience.