Popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster Patrick Osei Agyemang, known as Countryman Songo, will stand trial on November 4, 2025, following a defamation suit filed by former Black Stars defender John Paintsil.

The case stems from alleged defamatory remarks made on Songo’s show, widely believed to be Fire for Fire, which Paintsil claims damaged his reputation and credibility. He is reportedly seeking GHS25 million in damages, including GHS5 million directly from Songo and GHS20 million from the Multimedia Group.

The trial date was confirmed by the presiding judge earlier today, setting the stage for a high-profile legal showdown that has sparked debate around media freedom, accountability, and respect for football veterans.

Before the trial, John Paintsil reportedly rejected a GH¢100,000 settlement offer from the Multimedia Group, which includes Countryman Songo.

Countryman Songo had initially issued a public apology to John Paintsil, admitting he used inappropriate language on his "Fire for Fire" show and expressed remorse.

BREAKING NEWS: Sad to report that my bro Countryman Songo will be standing trial for defaming ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil. The judge today set the date of 4th November for trial to begin. Paintsil went to court over the insults on this 👇 show: pic.twitter.com/Lkie5lmiFD

