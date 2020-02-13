1 hour ago

One of the 10 individuals accused of plotting a coup will soon be set free. Gershon Akpah, a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is expected to be discharged when the Attorney- General (A-G) commences committal proceedings on February 20, 2020.

A senior state attorney, Ms Hilda Craig, told the Accra High Court on Thursday during a bail application by some of the accused persons that the A-G has given a legal advice that Akpah should not be charged.

The senior state Attorney who was arguing against the bail application by seven of the 10 accused persons dismissed an assertion by the defence team that the A-G was not ready to start trial.

She argued that the A-G had preferred charges against nine of the 10 accused but had decided not to prosecute Akpah.

She added that the bill of indictment was ready and that on February 20, the A-G will formally indict nine of the 10.

In a related development, the High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Quaison, dismissed the bail application on the basis that the A-G was ready to start trial.

Justice Quaison said per the charges preferred against the accused persons, they were likely not to appear to stand trial when granted bail.

The seven who were fighting for bail were Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donyo Kafui, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Ali Solomon, L/Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon Akpah.

The other accused persons are Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine and Bright Alan Debrah, a civilian.

