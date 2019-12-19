2 hours ago

The State is readying itself to present evidence against ACP Benjamin Agorzo and nine others who are standing trial for their involvement in an alleged coup.

The State prosecutor has said the evidence would shake the nation.

Opposing a bail application by lawyers for the nine persons who have been accused of planning to destabilize the country, state prosecutor, Hilda Craig, however, argued that the state needs time to properly investigate the matter.

Lawyers for the nine accused went to the high court to seek bail for their clients arguing the state is unreasonably delaying the case because of lack of evidence.

Lead counsel, for the nine, Kojoga Adawudu, argued his clients have highly respectable individuals in society to stand for surety.

He told the court the Ghana Armed Forces has its own arrangements to handle the military men involved in the case, an arrangement he insisted will check the accused from jumping bail.

He further argued, the state so far has not exhibited good faith in the case and the processes presented to the court show that the state has no evidence against the accused, therefore delaying the case unreasonably.

But state prosecutor, Hilda Craig insisted if the accused are granted bail they will temper with evidence especially the military men who have stated in their application that the charges preferred against on them are trump up, claiming the trial is being instigated by one Sergeant Sule Awal who is also a military officer.

She said if they are granted bail, they will target Sergeant Awal and temper with evidence.

She appealed to the court to dismiss the bail application because the state needs time to do a thorough investigation which also involves a lot of work due to the number of persons involved in the case.

Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa adjourned ruling for the application to December 20.