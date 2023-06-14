1 hour ago

The High Court in Accra has forced the third accused person in the coup plotters case, Bright Debrah to close his defence.

This follows failure of the accused to present his only witness, an IT officer as part of his case.

Cross-examination of Bright Debrah ended on Tuesday, but his witness was not available for his testimony to be heard.

His lawyer was asked to make the witness available on Wednesday, failure of which will lead to a direction for him to close his defence.

But on Wednesday, lawyers of the third accused person revealed that, the witness is not available as he has been contracted for a job elsewhere.

The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case for them to make him available on the next adjourned date.

The court however dismissed the plea, saying the lawyer was aware of the directive to make the witness available.

The case has been adjourned to June 19, for the 4th accused person to open his defence.

The High Court in Accra on Wednesday, June 14, remanded the sixth accused person in the ongoing coup plotters case, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan, into custody after rescinding her bail.

This follows checks by the Court that revealed that claims by the accused that she was on admission at the Police Hospital, a reason for her absence from court on June 6, were untrue.

