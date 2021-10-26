3 hours ago

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo, which sought leave from the court to travel outside Ghana as a resource person for a security sector reform training in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a ruling Tuesday (October 26, 2021), a three-member panel of the court, presided over by Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, held that the court will not stay proceedings for the sake of one person.

ACP Agordzo, Dr Mac Palm, Bright Alan Debrah, Ezor, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class II Esther Saan, Corporal Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewe, are facing varied charges such as conspiracy to commit crime, high treason, possession of arms and abetment.

However, they have denied the charges and are on bail.

They trial is before a three-member panel.

Other members of the panel are Justices Hafsa Amaliba and Stephen Oppong.

Application

In his application moved by Mr Kormivi Dzotsi who held the brief for Mr Martin Kpebu, ACP Agordzo, argued that in his absence, his wife and sureties will be available to monitor proceedings for him.

However, the prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney, Ms Winnifred Sarpong, who opposed the motion argued that the charge against the accused person was one that his presence was needed for the court.

She added that ACP Agordzo could resort to an online video conference instead of traveling all the way to Kenya.

Court

The court in its ruling said the trial can never take place on the accused person’s absence as a result of the charge leveled against him.

It was the considered view of the court that it cannot stay proceedings for the accused person to travel.

“We are not going to allow anyone to distract our schedule and we are not going to allow such precedent to be set,” Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe said.

Source: graphic.com.gh