On September 20, 2019, before going to the farm, the Couple left their 2 years and ten months old son in the care of a neighbour in the Akumesu Community near Begoro in the Eastern Region.

While in the farm, the caregiver rushed to enquire if the Child they left in her custody followed them to the farm.

Utterly shocked by the caregiver’s question, the Couple rushed home in search of the whereabouts of their son but to no avail.

Three days later the distraught Couple lodged a complaint at the Begoro Police Station following which the caregiver and Husband were arrested and granted bail.

Not happy with how the Begoro Police was handling the case, father of the missing boy, Samuel Tetteh, went to CID Headquarters in Accra to lodge a complaint.

According to him, the CID continued to postpone appointments with him on countless occasion until he gave up due to lack of money for transportation.

Since then, the boy has not been found as the couple relentlessly search for their missing Boy.

Father of the Boy in an interview with Starr News alleged that the boy has been trafficked.

He said the incident has afflicted on them chronic depression which is affecting their health.

“We are depressed. We cannot eat. My wife has been crying every day. We have been searching for our son for a long time but no help. The Begoro Police is not helping us. Even the suspects have been set free without sending them to court to account for our child. Our own investigation indicates that they have sold the boy to a spiritualist for rituals but people are saying because the boy is a stammerer he can’t be used.”

The missing boy is the only male child among the five children of the couple.

Meanwhile, two spiritualists have been arrested Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Adu Kwadwo Community near Maame Dede in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region by a joint team of Police and Military personnel.

The two fetish priests arrested have been identified as Power-1 and Scorpion.

The two were arrested over alleged ritual murders and fraud and production of fake currencies.

According to the report, the joined armed security team from Accra that carried out the operation exhumed some two bodies

Source: starr FM