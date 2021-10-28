1 hour ago

The case of five persons, including a retired midwife, allegedly involved in the stealing and sale of babies at Atuabo and Half Assini in the Western Region has been adjourned to January 19.

This was because, the Circuit Court judge, Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah who presided over the case is on leave.

The five were on November 10 charged and granted a combined bail in the sum of GHc750,000.

The accused persons are Cynthia Beyeden, a 63-year-old Retired Midwife/ Nurse, Sylvester Quashie Nyamekeh, a mason, Ediemu Bozoma, a 55-year-old trader, Cynthia Quashie, private security and one Quashie now at large.

Beyeden is facing two counts of child stealing while the other charges have been spread.

They were all granted bail in the sums of GHc150, 000 each with two sureties to be justified with title deeds.

They are to report to the police every Monday until the final determination of the case.

The court directed the prosecution to serve disclosures by December 7.

They have been variously held over abetment and hindrance to the inquest.

Brief facts

A brief fact of the case as presented to the court was that, the bureau acting on intelligence, arrested suspects Cynthia Beyejen, Ediemu Bozoma and Sylvester Quarshie who are retired midwife, mason and trader respectively.

The prosecution said, suspect Sylvester Quarshie was found in his possession a seven-month-old baby boy with name Jerome and offered him for sale at the cost of GHc80,000.00 at Atuabo in Ghana.

According to the brief facts, the bureau’s agent feigned interest in buying the said victim, Jerome.

It added that suspect Sylvester did all the negotiations on phone with the agent and even sent a recorded video of late victim Nhyira, a 10-day-old baby girl to show that he is into the business of baby selling.

The brief facts noted that suspect Sylvester mentioned suspect Cynthia Beyejen, a retired midwife as his source.

“Investigation revealed that suspect Ediemu Bozoma has been assisting suspect Cynthia Beyejen in keeping and taking care of the victims in her house to be later disposed off by Sylvester Quarshie.

“It was also established that the late victim Nhyira was with Ediemu Bozoma, and Komene Nda Kwakye, who claimed the victim Nhyira died in the process of keeping her. Suspect Ediemu Bozoma informed suspect Cynthia Beyejen of the death of victim Nhyira and suspect Cynthia Beyejen commanded suspect Ediemu Bozoma and Komene Nda Kwakye @ John Quarshie to bury her without reporting the death to any authority. Komena Nda Kwakye @ John Quarshie, a husband of Ediemu buried her without reporting her death for investigation. During interrogation suspect Komena stated that it is normal in the area for such burial to take place without reporting.” The prosecution noted.

The prosecution said, the suspect denied knowing that it is a crime to bury anybody without reporting. Suspect Cynthia Beyejen on 28/10/21 led a team of NIB officials to arrest suspect Ayisha Barry as the mother of infant Jerome.

“Suspect Cynthia Beyejen further stated that suspect Ayisha came to her with the intention to abort the pregnancy at that advanced month. That she gave her induction labor and suspect Ayisha delivered.

“After delivery she lied to Ayisha that the baby is dead. She then sent the baby to suspect Bozoma. That suspect Ayisha Barry admitted to having gone to suspect Cynthia Beyejen to deliver. However, after delivery suspect Cynthia informed her that the baby boy has died and has been buried.

“Ayisha however denied the claim that infant Jerome is her son. The baby is named Jerome Amontchie by Cynthia Quarshie. Jerome who is not well is on admission at the NIB Clinic responding to treatment,” the prosecution noted.