The High Court in Tema presided over by His Lordship Justice Daniel Mensah has adjourned the hearing of the bail application by Fixthecountry Convener Oliver Barker Vormawor to March 14,2022.

This was after his lawyers led by Akoto Ampaw had prayed for time to study the Attorney General’s affidavit in opposition to the bail application.

The #Fixthecountry Convener is currently on a provisional charge of Treason Felony and has since February 11 been in detention.

In court on Thursday March 10, Winifred Sarpong, a State Attorney said they filed their affidavit in opposition to the bail on March 9, 2022 at 1:30pm.

She however said counsel for the applicant were yet to be served.

Akoto Ampaw, lead counsel for the applicant prayed the court for a week period to be able to study the documents and make their submissions.

The court after listening to the parties said, due to the ill-health of the applicant, the court will adjourn the case to Monday.

Consequently, the case has been adjourned to March 14, 2022 for hearing.

Oliver Barker was present in court.