3 hours ago

A Circuit Court in Tamale, presided over by His Honour Francis Asubayere, has convicted Alhaji Abdulai Sayuti, a 53-year-old pharmaceutical distributor, for unlawful possession and sale of restricted drugs.

Sayuti pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined GH₵1,680,000, equivalent to 14,000 penalty units, on each count—sentences that will run concurrently. Should he fail to pay the fine, he will face 25 years in prison.

The conviction follows an intelligence-led operation in Tamale aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade in opioids. Authorities initially arrested Sayuti near the Victory Cinema area, where he was found in possession of 336 blisters of tramadol (120mg).

Subsequent investigations led to a follow-up operation, during which security officials discovered 447 boxes of tramadol (120mg) and 11 boxes of tramaking (120mg)—raising concerns about the scale of his involvement in the illicit drug trade.

While Monday’s conviction pertains specifically to the tramadol found during his initial arrest, prosecutors say they are preparing to arraign him before the Tamale High Court in connection with the larger seizure.

The case is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal opioid distribution in the Northern Region, which has seen a surge in the misuse of painkillers and other restricted pharmaceuticals. Authorities say the region has become a hotspot for trafficking and abuse, prompting heightened surveillance and coordinated enforcement action.

Law enforcement officials say Sayuti’s conviction sends a strong message to others involved in the illegal drug trade and underscores the state’s resolve to dismantle the illicit opioid supply chain.