4 hours ago

The High Court hearing a writ brought by Charles Bissue, former Presidential Staffer and one-time Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, to stop the Special Prosecutor from prosecuting him on grounds that he has already been set free by the Police has deferred hearing an injunction application filed by Mr. Bissue.

The court rather says it will hear first an application by Mr. Bissue for discoveries.

The motion for discovery is not yet due for hearing, since Charles Bissue claims not to have been served with the affidavit of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in opposition of the case.

The court on Wednesday, May 17, against a strong opposition by OSP, decided not to hear the injunction application until after the plaintiff has moved his motion for discovery on June 12, 2023.

In October 2022, the Office of Special Prosecutor initiated a probe against Charles Bissue into his role at the IMCIM, following an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I. This involves allegations of the use of public office for profit.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor subsequently published a list of work it had done in 2022, saying it had completed its probe against Mr. Charles Bissue.

Mr. Bissue caused a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim to be issued against the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I in December 2022 after OSP announced in its Half Yearly Report that it has completed investigations into corruption allegations against him by Tiger Eye P.I. & Anas.

Mr. Bissue later amended his writ in January 2023.

He later filed an injunction to restrain the OSP from further investigating and prosecuting him. OSP was granted leave to file its statement of the case in opposition to the Motion.

Mr. Bissiue has since then not moved the injunction application amid several adjournments.

Mr. Bissue proceeded to file a motion to disclose the petition filed by Anas against him, which has been opposed by the OSP.

Source: citifmonline