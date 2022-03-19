1 hour ago

The circuit court in Yendi has refused the injunction seeking to annul the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling stations elections in Yendi.

Some party members in the Yendi constituency went to court to seek an injunction on the polling stations elections, describing it as not transparent.

The leadership of the NPP in the Yendi constituency had said it would not be able to organise the Electoral Area Coordinators election following its inability to organise its polling station elections.

This follows chaos and violence which broke out on March 13, 2022, in the constituency.

Party members accused their leaders of not being fair and transparent with the process.

The NPP, per its timetable, is expected to hold elections for the position of Electoral Area Coordinators before Constituency Executives elections are held next month.

For the past weeks, the New Patriotic Party’s members in various constituencies have been agitating over polling station elections being conducted ahead of the 2024 elections.

Some complained that some of their executives were hoarding nomination forms, amongst others.

Source: citifmonline