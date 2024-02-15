2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a parliamentary primary in the Asante Mampong constituency on February 17 after an interlocutory injunction against the conduct of the elections was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, asaaseradio.com reports.

Led by Kofi Sarpong, the plaintiffs filed a fresh suit challenging the January 27 primary in the constituency, arguing against using the current voter album for the elections.

However, a three-member panel led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa dismissed the application on February 14.

The Mampong Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Agyei Malik, who confirmed the latest development, said, “The case was dismissed by the court because the plaintiffs did not produce enough evidence... The party has set February 17 for the conduct of the elections... All relevant stakeholders, including polling station executives, have been duly informed.”

He also emphasized the need for unity within the party.

“We believe this is not a win for certain people and vanquish for others... The onus lies on those people claiming victory to extend an olive hand to the other side and bring them on board,” he added.

However, Emmanuel Osei Abu-Bonsra, counsel for the plaintiffs, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, indicating a possible appeal.

“I am not satisfied with the ruling, but I respect the decision of the court... We have not exhausted all available channels yet,” he said.