2 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyanfi, has won a three-year defamation case against him by Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app.

An Accra High Court dismissed the suit on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The Company in 2018 deemed some comments made by Mr Gyamfi at a press conference called at the instance of CDG-GH as defamatory and filed a lawsuit demanding some GhC3 million in damages.

Despite the suit, Mr Gyamfi and his lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe mounted a spirited defense as he stood by every word he uttered at the said conference and after three years of litigation, the judge at the Accra High Court ruled in favour of the NDC’s Communications Officer and went ahead to award a cost of Ghc 8,000 against Vokacom Limited.

The Court, after considering the facts of the case and the evidence adduced during the trial, dismissed the action of the Plaintiff (Vokacom Limited) and also awarded a cost of GH¢8,000 against the Paintiff.

An elated Mr Gyamfi took to his Facebook page to share the good news.

