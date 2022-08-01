4 hours ago

The Techiman Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Malcolm Bedzira Ewoenam has granted bail to four out of the five persons who are alleged to have destroyed properties at the NDC’S party office at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Apart from Kojo Agyei alias Kojo cocaine who was refused bail, Illiasu Sulemana, Andrew Kemire and Fatau Abdallah were granted bail to the tune of GH¢80,000, Alhaji Nuhu on his part was granted bail to the tune of GH¢50,000.

The five suspects would reappear before the court on August 3, 2022. Lawyer Owusu Agyemang, lead counsel for the accused persons.

