Court grants chairman Wontumi GHghs15 million bail over illegal mining charges

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the sum of GH₵15 million with stringent conditions.

The decision, delivered on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, followed legal arguments from Wontumi’s counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, and the Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai.

As part of the bail conditions, Wontumi is required to provide three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

He must also deposit all travel documents with the court registrar and is to be placed on the immigration stop list at all Ghanaian entry and exit points.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, who is also the owner of Akonta Mining Company Limited, has pleaded not guilty to charges of facilitating unlicensed mining and assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval.

The charges relate to alleged illegal mining operations in Samreboi, Western Region, during 2024.

Prosecution’s Case

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai did not oppose the bail application but urged the court to impose tight restrictions, citing the gravity of the offences and the accused’s financial status.

“Gold mining is a capital-intensive business, and by their own admission, the accused is a man of substance. It is common knowledge that persons of substance are often greater flight risks,” he told the court.

He also alleged that Wontumi was initially uncooperative during investigations, noting that he only presented himself to the police after the Attorney-General’s directive, despite multiple earlier invitations.

The prosecution raised further concerns about Kwame Antwi, the second accused, who remains at large. Dr. Srem-Sai noted that Wontumi, as a co-director of Akonta Mining, had not provided information about his partner’s whereabouts, complicating ongoing investigations.

Defence Response

In response, Andy Appiah-Kubi, counsel for Wontumi, argued that his client had no intention of absconding and was ready to cooperate fully with investigators.

“My client is a well-known public figure with deep roots in the country. He has demonstrated his willingness to face the legal process,” he stated.

Court’s Directives

After listening to both sides, Justice Kocuvie-Tay ruled that the accused be granted bail under the following conditions:

A GH₵15 million bail bond.

Three sureties, two to justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

Deposit of all passports with the court registrar.

Placement on the immigration stop list at all borders.

Sureties to provide Ghana Cards and digital addresses.

Wontumi must report to investigators on the first and third Monday of every month.

Investigators are to submit monthly compliance reports to the presiding judge.

The court also directed the prosecution to file all disclosures within three weeks, setting the next hearing for October 28, 2025.

This case marks a significant development in the government’s ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal mining (galamsey) activities and to hold both individuals and corporations accountable under Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act.