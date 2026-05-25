Court grants GH¢1 million bail to woman arrested over alleged threats against President Mahama

The Accra Circuit Court 2 has granted bail to Aminat Mahama after she was arrested over a viral social media video in which she allegedly made threatening and offensive comments directed at John Dramani Mahama and his wife.

The court admitted the accused to bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties. As part of the conditions, one of the sureties must be a civil servant earning at least GH¢5,000 monthly.

She has also been ordered to surrender either her passport or Ghana Card to investigators and report periodically to the police while investigations continue.

Following the court proceedings, defence lawyer Nana Adjei Baffuor Awuah criticised the bail conditions, describing them as overly demanding and difficult for his client to satisfy.

According to him, some of the requirements pose practical challenges, especially since the accused reportedly does not possess a passport.

The suspect was arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service after videos circulated online allegedly showing her making inflammatory remarks on TikTok.

Police claim the videos contained insults directed at the President as well as alleged threats against his life and that of the First Lady, while also encouraging acts of violence.

Investigators say a joint security operation involving cybercrime officers and the National Operations Department tracked the suspect to Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region, where she was arrested on May 20, 2026.

The case is expected to continue as police pursue further investigations into the matter.