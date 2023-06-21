2 hours ago

An Accra High Court has ruled to grant permission to the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to be absent from the next adjourned date.

The perjury trial of the former Assin North MP is currently being conducted on a day-by-day basis leading up to the by-election in the constituency, scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, dismissed reports that the government is trying to prevent Mr Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, from participating in the by-election in the Assin North constituency.

Speaking after Mr Quayson’s application for the High Court to vary its order to hear his case on a daily basis was adjourned to Wednesday, June 21, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah said the allegations are far-fetched in a sense that inasmuch as Mr. Qyason has the right to contest in the poll, the court also has the right to hear pending cases.

“It is not about him not being allowed to contest the elections. He has the right to contest, and the state also has the right to hear cases pending in court,” he said.

Source: citifmonline