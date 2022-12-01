Court issues bench warrant against Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr. Logic; McBrown fined GH¢60,000

By Prince Antwi December 1, 2022

The Tema High Court has issued a bench warrant against Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) for contempt following some comments the two showbiz personalities passed on a lawsuit that Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) filed against the comedienne.

According to Chairman Wontumi who spoke to GhanaWeb, the High Court on Thursday, December 1, 2022, issued a bench warrant against Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Logic after a sitting.

Nana Ama McBrown who is the host of United Showbiz on UTV, the channel on which the said comments were passed, has been fined GH¢60,000, said Chairman Wontumi. He added that Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Media who doubles as the Executive Producer of the show, and Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), a panelist on the show, have also been fined GH¢60,000 each. In default of the fine, they would serve a one-month jail term.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in court with Afia Schwarzenegger after the socialite proclaimed publicly that she had been in an amorous relationship with the politician.

Afia restated her allegations on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown with two co-panelists, A Plus and Mr. Logic also making pronouncements on Afia’s allegations despite the matter being before the courts.

On July 14, 2022, Chairman Wontumi subsequently dragged Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus, Mr Logic and Fadda Dickson before court for contempt.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach lawyers of the five personalities have proved futile.

Source: Ghanaweb

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