A 24-year-old man named Boateng has been sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Accra Circuit Court for stealing an HP-branded laptop valued at GH¢3,500 from an artist who had offered him a place to stay.

The presiding judge, Susan Eduful, convicted Boateng after he pleaded guilty to the theft charge, as reported by Graphic.com.gh.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, who led the prosecution, informed the court that the complainant, Evans Kotey Djanie, an artist residing at Teshie First Junction, had met Boateng, a resident of Ashaiman, on May 5, 2024.

Djanie was undergoing voice training in the Teshie Roman area when Boateng approached him, claiming to have come from Koforidua to Accra for work but had nowhere to stay.

Feeling sympathetic, Djanie took Boateng to his home, left him in his room, and went back to his training. Upon returning home around 3:30 am, Djanie discovered that Boateng had stolen his laptop.

However, on May 19, 2024, around 8:00 pm, Boateng returned to Teshie and encountered Djanie near the Teshie Police Station, asking for money without recognizing Djanie as his previous victim.

Djanie recognized Boateng and, pretending to take him to a mobile money vendor for cash, led him away.

When Boateng realized he had been identified, he tried to escape, but Djanie shouted for help. Boateng was then apprehended and taken to the police station.