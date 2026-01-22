6 hours ago

The Court of Appeal has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take urgent action to promote 40 Police Chief Inspectors who were previously excluded from a promotion exercise.

In a unanimous ruling delivered on Wednesday in Kumasi, a three-member panel of the appellate court upheld an appeal filed by the affected officers, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Okpattah, overturning an earlier decision by the Kumasi High Court.

The High Court had previously dismissed the officers’ case, holding that the attainment of higher academic qualifications did not automatically entitle a Chief Inspector to promotion.

However, the Court of Appeal disagreed, ruling that the selective exclusion of the officers—while others in similar circumstances were promoted—constituted a clear act of injustice.

The appellate court concluded that the police administration acted unfairly by denying the officers advancement they rightfully deserved, especially when comparable colleagues benefited from the same promotion exercise.

As part of its orders, the court directed the Ghana Police Service to effect the promotions within six months and ensure that all outstanding salaries, allowances, and benefits associated with the new ranks are fully paid to the affected officers.

The ruling is expected to have broader implications for promotion practices within the Ghana Police Service, reinforcing the need for fairness, consistency, and transparency in career progression.