15 minutes ago

A Court of Appeal has reversed Akuapem Poloo’s 90 days jail term.

The three Judges of the Appeals court on Wednesday rather imposed a fine of GHc12,000 (1000 penalty).

However, the lawyers have filed for bail pending the determination of a fresh appeal.

First Appeal

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey on Monday, December 1, 2021 dismissed the appeal filed by Rosemond Alade Brown challenging her 90 days custodial sentence.

The court while affirming the Circuit Court decision said, the punishment imposed was to cause much harm to the convict which will then become a deterrent to herself and others.

April 16, judgment

On April 16, Actress and social media personality Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo was jailed for 90 days or three months by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to three charges.

She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.

She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently.

This means she will only serve a 90-day jail term which is three months.

The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, said such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and Institutions including the court must act.

The court said it took into consideration all the pleas for mitigation before arriving at the decision.