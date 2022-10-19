1 hour ago

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of Kofi Owusu Hene aka Kofi Kapito, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Protection Agency, for failing to appear before it.

Kofi Capito who is standing trial before the Court failed to turn up in court when the matter was called.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The CEO of Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) is being held on the charges of deprivation of the use of property of deceased person, engaging in domestic violence to wit Economic abuse and causing unlawful damage.

The CEO of CPA is alleged to have deprived his late brother’s wife a house the couple had jointly acquired at Ogbojo, and he is said to have threatened to dispose off the said property which the later brother’s wife has an interest in.

He has denied all the charges and he is currently on bail.

Source: GNA