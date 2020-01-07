2 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of the Reverend Moses Anthony Tetevi for failing to appear before it to answer to charges of fraud preferred against him.

Rev. Tetevi is alleged to have collected GHC12,000.00 from a banker under the pretext of supplying him with limestone but went into hiding after collecting the money.

When the matter was called Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah informed the court presided over by Justice Jane Harriet Akwelley that the accused has failed to appear before the court.

According to Haligah the police were making frantic efforts to apprehend Rev. Tetevi after securing a bench warrant from the court.

The case has been adjourned to January 28.

Meanwhile the GNA has gathered that Police since June last year has been looking for the accused person.

The Prosecution said the complainant Cato Affo-Kangah is a banker and a resident of Dansoman in Accra, while the accused Rev. Tetevi who double as a businessman is also a resident of Mile seven, Accra

The Prosecution said Rev. Tetevi deals in haulage of limestone and in May 2018, one Nii Armah Boi-Bi-Boi an architect introduced the complainant as one interested in the limestone haulage business to the accused person.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the accused took the complainant to a site where the limestone is hauled. The complainant became convinced and as a result, the accused succeeded in collecting GHC12,000.00 from him in the same month.

He said after collecting the amount Rev. Tetevi went into hiding and failed to supply the limestone and all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money failed.

The Prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Dansoman Police for assistance and the accused person was arrested where he admitted collecting the money in his cautioned statement.

He said during investigations the accused refunded GHC3, 000.00 to the Police and same was given to the complainant.

GNA