Court orders Kevin Taylor to pay GH¢2.95m for defaming Ace Ankomah

By Prince Antwi February 24, 2020

US-based political commentator Kevin Taylor has been ordered to pay an amount of GH¢2.95m in damages to private legal practitioner Ace Ankomah over defamatory comments made on his social media program dubbed ‘With All Due Respect’.

This comes after Ace ankomah sued the latter for accusing him of alleged involvement in a scheme by a Dubai-based minerals firm Horizon Diamonds and some top guns in government to destroy the CEO of embattled Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM1.

Ace Ankomah in his suit, claimed the allegations made against him were malicious and have brought his hard-earned reputation into “hatred, ridicule, Obloquy, discredit, contempt, vilification, reproach, great distress and emotional trauma”.

He therefore, prayed the court to slap a fine of GH¢10,000,000 on Mr Taylor as damages in addition to other compensations and a perpetual injunction forbidding Mr Taylor from further publications of defamatory material about him.

The Accra High Court has however ordered Kevin Taylor to pay a total of GH¢2.59 million which includes GH¢2,000000 for general damages, GH¢500,000 for aggravated damages and 400,000 for Exemplary damages.

He has also been ordered to within 14days render an apology and remove all offending material against the defendant. The court also granted a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from making further publications against Mr Ankomah.

Kevin Taylor through his “With All Due Respect” programme speaks on various social issues in Ghana. The programme aired on his social media accounts over time has courted a lot of suits because of various comments and allegations he has made against some public figures and government officials.

Source: Ghanaweb.com

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