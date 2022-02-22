54 minutes ago

The Kade District Court has placed an induction on the ongoing polling stations elections in the Kade Constituency.

The election of the Kade polling Station elections came to a halt on Sunday after there was a clash between the sitting MP and some polling station Executives over the missing of the album which contains the names of all the Constituency Executives and also the sale of the forms.

The District Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Boadu granted the exparte application against the constituency Chairman Amponsah and Secretary

Kofi Abrefa Busia.

The court also ordered the Chairman and acting Secretary to immediately make available the forms to Prince Sheriff Duah to purchase and contest as a polling station agent.

The applicant, Prince Sheriff Duah is a Member of the constituency and showed interest in contesting as a polling station agent but all attempts to purchase the forms have proven futile as the constituency Chairman and acting Secretary have vowed not to sell the forms to him, it is through this that he filed an ex-parte injunction application praying the court to injunction the Chairman and acting Secretary for preventing him from not getting the forms.