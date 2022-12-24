22 minutes ago

A cobbler, who allegedly robbed a Nigerian businessman at Tetteh Quarshie roundabout in Accra, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

He is said to have robbed a small brown bag containing cash sum of GH¢150,000.00, an iPhone 13 pro max valued at GH¢12,000.00 and an Infinix Hot 11 phone valued GH¢ 1,100.00, belonging to Mr Eyason Mishach.

Dan Chukwu, aged 44, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah remanded the accused person into Police custody to reappear on January 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, his accomplices; Bright and one other person are on the run.

The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector W.B. Kwafo, was that the complainant Eyason Mishach is a Nigerian businessman, and a resident of Musuku-Dome whiles the accused person resided at Shiashie.

The prosecution said on December 16, 2022, the complainant received a call from Bright that he was offering a Hyundai Elantra 2014 model for sale.

It said on the same day at about 1830 hours, the complainant went to Bright at Tetteh Quarshie roundabout along the motorway with cash, GH¢150,000.00 to buy the car.

The prosecution said when the complainant got to the location, he met Bright who told him that someone was bringing the car from Tema.

It said whiles he was waiting with Bright, the accused person and one other person emerged with the accused person armed with a pistol.

The prosecution said the accused person ordered the complainant to hand over his bag to him else he would shoot him and gave a warning shot.

It said the complainant became afraid and handed over his bag containing GH¢ 150,000.00 cash, iPhone 13 pro max and Infinix hot 11 to him, and he bolted whiles Bright also disappeared from the scene.

The prosecution said the complainant raised the alarm and pursued the accused persons.

It said Alidu Shaibu and Kofi Eddie Danquah who were at the scene assisted with getting the accused person arrested but the others managed to escape.

The prosecution said the accused person pleaded to be allowed to contact his accomplices to retrieve the money.

It said the accused person pleaded with the complainant and the witnesses who aided his arrest to send him to Abeka Lapaz to meet up with his accomplices but when they got there, they failed to show up.

The prosecution said the complainant and the witnesses sent the accused person to Tesano Police Station and on December 17, 2022, he was taken to the Airport Police for further investigation.

It said during the investigation, the accused person denied the offence and stated that he heard people shouting and running towards his direction at Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, and that made him to also run.

The prosecution said the accused person denied knowing his accomplices.

Source: GNA