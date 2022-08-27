3 hours ago

The Police Night Patrol team has arrested five suspected land guards at Adjiriganno in the Greater Accra Region with three of the suspects absconding.

The Police retrieved items including a Mossberg pump action gun with twelve rounds of BB cartridges from the suspected criminals.

The suspects were put before an Accra Circuit Court while the Police search for the runaway ones who are Hamid Musah, Ian Morris and Dr. Botwe.

The prosecution told the court that the private security man on the Top Kings Estate Company spotted the alleged criminals on their lands vandalizing the houses constructed on the land.

He quickly informed the Police who swiftly moved to the site and arrested them but three managed to escape.

The five arrested are Akrubilla Annanfo, Razak Seidu, Abdulai Fatau, Baah Samuel, and Francis Avorgbedor.

The suspects told the Police during interrogation after their arrest that the General Manager of Empire Builders, Ian Morris, recruited them to the site.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been prohibited from land guard activities contrary to section 7 (7) of the criminal offenses act 1960, charged with unlawful possession of Mossberg pump action gun and conspiracy to commit the crime.

The Circuit Court turned down a bail request from the suspects’ Counsel and put them on remand to reappear on Tuesday, August 31. 2020 while the search for the other alleged criminals at large is in progress.