An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a self-proclaimed religious leader to police custody for allegedly threatening to kill his wife.

Imam Mohammed Lanson Abubakar, 44, also known as Andre, pleaded not guilty to the offence but was detained by the Court after the prosecution said he jumped an earlier police inquiry bail.

Chief Inspector, Jonas Lawer informed the Court presided over by Isaac Addo that due to that act, the Police had been unable to conclude the investigation, and that he may not appear for trial when granted bail.

The Court asked about his whereabouts on March 27, 2024, when a bench warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court.

He was, therefore, remanded to assist police in the investigation and to be brought back on September 2, 2024.

According to Police Chief Inspector Laweh, Maimuna Sarki Abubakar, the complainant’s wife is a Social Worker and a Nigerian citizen residing in the United Kingdom.

He said that Mr Abubakar [accused] is a self-styled Imam and businessman in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, and the complainant was his estranged wife.

Chief Inspector Lawer stated that the accused met Maimuna on social media, and they started chatting, during which time he presented himself to her as an Imam of a mosque and persuaded her to marry him, to which she accepted, and they married.

Prior to the separation, Maimuna purchased a plot of land in East Trassaco from Abubakar and built a one-story dwelling on it, the Court heard.

The prosecution said Maimuna subsequently furnished the house and returned to the United Kingdom, stating that whenever she visited Ghana to see her husband, she stayed in the property with him.

Chief Inspector Lawer said in 2020, Mr Abubakar persuaded Maimuna to buy and ship 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 Infinity CPX vehicles to him in Ghana, with the intention of selling the cars and using the proceeds to buy a parcel of land at Adjiringanor for her.

Maimuna then bought the vehicles and shipped them to Mr Abubakar, who used the proceeds to buy four plots of land in Adjiringanor.

Later, the marriage deteriorated, and Mr Abubakar threatened her during one of their disagreements, stating, “I have scammed you; I am taking over your building and all your property here in Ghana including your daughter. If you dare get closer to this property again, I will kill you.”

In pleading for bail, Mr Abubakar’s counsel said that her client did not jump bail, claiming that he travelled and did not threaten Maimuna as charged.

The Court was told they are seeking a divorce at the Adentan Court.

She said Mr Abubakar is a responsible family person, had a fixed place of abode and would be available to stand trial.

Source: GNA