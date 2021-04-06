20 minutes ago

The Ofaakor District Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly killed a 10 year old boy last Saturday at Coca Cola, near Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.

This is to allow the police to conduct more investigations into the matter.

They are to reappear on April 20, 2021, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Bonney who was at the court Tuesday morning (April 6, 2021).

The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.

